Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, ELOH, Binary Number System Pro, more

Welcome to our Tuesday edition of the best Android app deals of the day. On the hardware side of things we have some great deals on HP Chromebooks, including the latest model 14-inch variant, as well as Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3, but for now it’s all about the apps and games. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles like Data Defense, ELOH, Video Speed Controller Pro, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, Binary Fun: Number System Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s Android game and app deals. 

We are back again today with another notable Chromebook offer now that HP’s 11 x2 with a detachable keyboard is $200 off to join yesterday’s offer on its latest 14-inch Chromebook at $114 off the going rate. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G handsets are still big-time price drops alongside its 10W Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for just $19. We have huge $2,000 price drops on Google TVs, loads of Anker charging gear from $9, and even more add-ons in this morning’s  Smartphone Accessories roundup. 

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

