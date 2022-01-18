HP Chromebook 11 x2 sports a detachable keyboard at $399 (Save $200)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $399 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. While not as steep of a discount as over Black Friday, today’s offer does arrive as the second-best price yet while marking only the third notable price cut. This is also $200 off the usual $599 price tag, as well. Delivering a detachable keyboard with built-in trackpad that magnetically snaps to the device, you’re looking at an 11-inch 2K display that pairs with an included stylus. Around back, there’s a unique rear kickstand that allows for positioning the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk.

Though for HP’s latest Chromebook, we’re tracking an all-time low on the newest release with 11th Gen CPU at $465.50. This higher-end model ditches the 2-in-1 design for more of a traditional form-factor, though you will find an onboard touchscreen alongside backlit keys and more at $114 off.

HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 features:

Keep it light: Light enough to take everywhere you go, the flexible design of the HP Chromebook x2 lets you easily detach the keyboard and kickstand and makes for a great travel companion. With long battery life you can stay connected from anywhere. More ways to get things done: Get it all done with the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen. With a full-size detachable keyboard, oversized touchpad, and dual cameras, you’ll stay productive wherever the day takes you.

