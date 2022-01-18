Today’s best game deals: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $40, Xenoblade Chronicles $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and also matched at Walmart, this is $20 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also $5 below the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. in this Zelda spin-off title, players experience the events of the “Great Calamity 100 years” before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, making it a great primer and back story for the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel as well (more details on that right here). All four champions from the game are playable for the first time and it is filled with cutscenes that “shed new light on characters like Zelda, the King of Hyrule, and others.” Head below for more including Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Fable Anniversary, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Bravely Default II, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Switch $2 (Reg. $15)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fable III Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Prey (original) Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $37 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
