Today’s best game deals: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $40, Xenoblade Chronicles $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and also matched at Walmart, this is $20 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also $5 below the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. in this Zelda spin-off title, players experience the events of the “Great Calamity 100 years” before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, making it a great primer and back story for the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel as well (more details on that right here). All four champions from the game are playable for the first time and it is filled with cutscenes that “shed new light on characters like Zelda, the King of Hyrule, and others.” Head below for more including Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Fable Anniversary, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Bravely Default II, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

