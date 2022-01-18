LG’s compact Eclair sound bar delivers 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos, more at $397 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos 3.1.2-Channel Sound Bar for $396.99 shipped in all colors. Normally going for around $525 at Amazon these days, this discount marks a new all-time low and saves $129. Offering a total power output of 320W, this 3.1.2-channel system will deliver an immersive experience to your home. It features 4K passthrough with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, eARC compatibility, and more. This sound bar is also powered by Meridian audio technology and comes in a sleek, yet compact package that’ll fit into any home theater setup. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead opting for the Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar. It works with any TV and delivers four 2.5-inch full-range drivers to your home theater setup, which will be a solid upgrade from any TV’s built-in audio system. It also features built-in Bluetooth so you can listen to Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Audible, and more from your phone with ease. At $99, it’s well worth considering this model if dropping nearly $400 on today’s lead deal is out of budget for your setup.

However, at $300 or less, VIZIO’s 5.1-channel setup is also a worthy contender for your home theater. While it doesn’t have native up-firing speakers, it does support Dolby Atmos decoding and will give an immersive experience thanks to its full 5.1-channel surround sound.

More on the LG Eclair Sound Bar:

3.1.2ch with 320W Total Output Power

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Meridian Audio Technology

Compact Design with Vibration Damping Subwoofer

