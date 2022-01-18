Speck’s all-new Presidio Pro Folio MagSafe Stand goes on sale for the first time at $27.50

Amazon is offering the all-new Speck Presidio Pro Folio MagSafe Stand for $27.32 shipped. Having just launched last week with a $40 price tag, this all-new release is now on sale for the very first time at 32% off. Featuring a folding design, Speck’s new Presidio Pro Folio Case sporting a folding design that can turn your Apple MagSafe charger into a multi-angle stand. Alongside just propping up your iPhone 12 or 13 in both portrait and landscape modes, it also has integrated cable management that keeps your everyday carry or nightstand clutter-free. Presidio Pro Folio also leverages its folding design to stow away neatly when not in use, too. Head below for more.

While it won’t fold up for use on-the-go, elago’s MS2 Charging Stand delivers a similar way to streamline your MagSafe setup at $16. This offering sports a silicone build and spherical design that’s going to be right at home with the rest of your setup, be it at the desk or on your bedside table.

Though if you’re looking to grab a new MagSafe charger altogether, We just saw ESR’s HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger go on sale for the best price in nearly a year. Arriving with 7.5W charging speeds, this MagSafe-compatible offering delivers a unique feature in its fold out kickstand that lets you prop up an iPhone 13 while it charges. Down to $19.50, this one is worth considering alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide today.

Speck Presidio Pro Folio MagSafe Stand features:

Speck Presidio Pro Folio MagSafe Stand is a slim and portable folio cover that turns your MagSafe charger into an adjustable stand, allowing you to charge your device on-the-go while taking videos or viewing content from every angle. By inserting your MagSafe charger, this cover securely holds your device while turning into a multi-angle viewing stand. Holding your device in both portrait and landscape angles, this folio allows you to use your device in more versatile ways while it’s charging.

