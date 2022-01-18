Spigen’s CYRILL vegan leather 4-pack of AirTag keychains hits Amazon low: $6.50 each (30% off)

The official CYRILL Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of its Basic Leather AirTag Case Keychains for $25.89 shipped. Regularly $37 for the 4-pack, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we gave tracked on Amazon. Purchasing these individually from the brand’s official site would run you an exorbitant $80, but even at the all-time low individual price on Amazon four of them would have went for over $47. This is easily the best price we have tracked overall at under $6.50 a pop. As you might know from our launch coverage of the Spigen accessories (CYRILL’s parent company), these cases are made of eco-friendly vegan leather with a button clasp and key ring. You’re getting a pair in the stone colorway and two black variants with today’s bundle. Head below for more.

You’ll also want to swing by our previous roundup of AirTag accessories for even more options starting at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll find models from elago, Belkin, Case-Mate, and Pelican to keep your Apple item finders safe and protected. Everything is listed right here.

Speaking of AirTags, if you’re still looking to score some, or know someone who is, we are still tracking some solid price drops on the 4-pack. You’ll wan tot head over to our coverage of the latest Best Buy sale where Amazon has price matched on the Apple item trackers for a new all-time low and the best price around. You’ll find that offer and more waiting for you right here.

More on the CYRILL Basic Leather AirTag Case Keychains:

[4-Pack] Includes 2 Black and 2 Stone color CYRILL Basic Leather Case for the new AirTag for yourself, family and friends

Premium eco-friendly vegan leather case for daily usage

Firm button clasp for easy application, protection, and scratch-resistant to secure device

Includes a key ring to attach to your personal belongings: key, bag, purse, belt, and everything that you do not want to lose

