Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 delivers a fitness-ready Apple Watch band for $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch at $29.99 shipped. Available in both sizes, today’s offer takes 25% off the usual $40 price tags to beat our previous mention by $2 and mark a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a refreshed design that’s geared towards being more rugged on top of staying in place, the ActionSleeve 2 moves your Apple Watch from the wrist to your upper arm. Its workout-ready design is made of a premium-feeling polyurethane fabric that can adjust to a variety of different sizes. Ideal for exercises that’d benefit from freeing up your wrists, Twelve South’s accessory ensures you can still take full advantage of Apple Watch’s monitoring. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review in order to get a closer look

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Or should your fitness regimen in the new year call for a refreshed wearable in the first place, we’re tracking a notable chance to save on Apple Watch Series 7 models. Courtesy of Amazon, there’s now up to $60 in savings up for grabs on the latest Fitness+ experience from Apple, starting at $339.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch Band features:

The Apple Watch is an incredibly useful tool for any athlete, however wrist placement isn’t ideal for every training regimen. ActionSleeve holds Apple Watch on your upper arm or bicep instead of your wrist, giving you an alternate way to wear Apple Watch while still using all of the powerful tracking features. With its padded bumper, ActionSleeve protects Watch from nicks and dings, and keeps your non-sport bands fresh and clean. The adjustable band gives you more consistent skin contact which can result in improved heart rate tracking while keeping Apple Watch viewable and easily controllable.

