TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug now more than 25% off at $22 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code 5KASAPLUG at checkout. Regularly $30, this is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Not only does it bring Alexa and Google Assistant voice control to your outdoor gear, but it also provides smartphone control over dimmable lighting to set the mood all year round. It is IP64-rated for protection against the elements on top of scheduling and other energy saving features. Head below for more details.

If the dimming feature isn’t of interest here, you can get more bang for your buck with the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet. This one sells for $18 Prime shipped right now and provides smart control of all three of the included outlets with no hub-required and a very similar feature set otherwise. “Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.”

Speaking of smart home deals, you’ll find even more in our dedicated hub right here. Just this morning we spotted Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread tech down at $64 alongside some additional smart home gear from the brand as well.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Remotely adjust the brightness of your outdoor dimmable lights with the Kasa app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. [Lights must be dimmable in order to use dimmer function. 4 Amp maximum]. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and you will be up and running in no time. Ideal dimmable control for outdoor string lights, landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required.

