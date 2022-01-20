Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40.50, SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $40.73. Regularly $60 and currently starting at $53 on Amazon, this is nearly $20 or 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on this one have been hard to come by, making now a perfect chance to bring a copy to your Switch library. This is a must-have release for just about any fan of the franchise and a wonderful way to experience the game at the very beginning of the Zelda timeline. It has updated visuals and controls to make the experience more enjoyable. “Descend to the land beneath the clouds, explore dungeons, and solve puzzles on your quest,” just make sure to check out our hands-on review of the Nintendo Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons while you’re at it. Head below for more including NieR: Automata GOTY, SEGA Genesis Classics, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack

Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion

Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022

Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals

HITMAN Trilogy is launching on Game Pass January 20 with all three iconic titles

Forever Skies lets you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth as a scientist seeking answers

Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set to make a million PS4 units in 2022

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!