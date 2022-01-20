Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40.50, SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $40.73. Regularly $60 and currently starting at $53 on Amazon, this is nearly $20 or 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on this one have been hard to come by, making now a perfect chance to bring a copy to your Switch library. This is a must-have release for just about any fan of the franchise and a wonderful way to experience the game at the very beginning of the Zelda timeline. It has updated visuals and controls to make the experience more enjoyable. “Descend to the land beneath the clouds, explore dungeons, and solve puzzles on your quest,” just make sure to check out our hands-on review of the Nintendo Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons while you’re at it. Head below for more including NieR: Automata GOTY, SEGA Genesis Classics, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction $36 (Reg. $40)
- Using code EMCBN2Z28
- WWE 2K 22 pre-orders now live from $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Switch $2 (Reg. $15)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
