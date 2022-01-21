Delta Cycle’s Leonardo Bike Storage Rack just hit the Amazon low at $8.50 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack for $8.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently a bloated $28 at REI and marked down from $20 to $14.50 at Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This once started last year at around $17 on Amazon before dropping to the $10.50 range and is now sitting at the deepest price drop we have tracked. While it might seem like an off-season deal at this time of year to some, it might also be a good time to scoop one up while the price is right, not to mention it being a great storage solution for the winter anyway. This one can “hang any bicycle vertically in seconds” with a rubber sleeve to protect your rims. It comes with the hardware you’ll need to hang it up as well as a nice silver powdercoat finish. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below. 

There are sly aren’t very many notable options for less than this, even Amazon’s 2-pack sells for over $18 or $9 a pop. You could, however, scoop up this 5-pack of simple wall hooks to neatly store the entire family’s bikes for a touch less.

Speaking of accessories for your bike, Amazon is also still offering BalanceFrom’s magnetic stand at $35 shipped. Regularly $70 or more, this handy stand can effectively transform your standard issue bike into a stationary option so you can ride all winter long for a fraction of the price of a fitness exercise rider. Get all of the details on this deal right here

More on the Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack:

  • Space Saving Bike Wall Mount :: Proprietary vertical bike hanger securely stores any bicycle up to 40 lbs off the floor. The Leonardo bike rack garage features a clever hook shape for easy in/out bike access. Your next ride is only seconds away
  • Hassle-Free Installation :: These bike hooks for garage wall quickly mount to any wall stud with included hardware. Easy peel-and-stick rear tire tray stabilizes your bike while also protecting your walls
  • Anti Scratch Coated Hooks :: Contemporary design features a durable non-slip rubber coated bike hook to protect your tire rim from scratches

