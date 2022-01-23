Wyze outfits your Alexa or Assistant setup with an affordable smart video doorbell at $49

Amazon now offers the Wyze Video Doorbell with Chime for $49.43 shipped. Delivering the third-best price to date from its usual $57 going rate, today’s offer comes within $4 of the all-time low set on Black Friday and is the lowest since. Arriving as an affordable way to monitor package deliveries through the holiday season and beyond, the Wyze Video Doorbell packs both Alexa and Assistant functionality. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi, it records in 1080p and pairs with a physical chime for audible alerts on top of the smart home support. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

At $36, the standard Wyze Cam V3 is about as compelling of an alternative as you’ll find. This one clocks in with an indoor design that yields 1080p recording to a microSD card for the optional Wyze Plus cloud, support for sending feeds to Alexa or Google, and an adjustable stand for getting the right shot lined up. Sure it might not handle keeping an eye on package deliveries just the same as the lead deal, but it’ll upgrade your smart home setup for less.

Speaking of video doorbells, we just saw the folks at Ubiquiti launch its latest entry into the popular UniFi Protect ecosystem. The new G4 Doorbell Pro arrives with the unique feature of sporting a dual camera array on top of its customizable display, onboard fingerprint scanner, and all of the usual privacy-focused functionality offered by Ubiquiti gear. Our launch coverage tells the full story of what to expect, as well.

Wyze Video Doorbell features:

Your front door is an incredibly magical place. It’s where opportunity knocks and excitement arrives in cardboard boxes. It welcomes friendly faces and new acquaintances. And it’s a mighty protector against all that’s unwelcome. That’s why we built you a device that allows you to be at your front door no matter where you are. That’s why we packed advanced camera hardware and smart features into a mighty small frame.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!