Honeywell’s T9 Smart Thermostat includes a bundled room sensor at $149 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $149 shipped. Typically selling for $200, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the second-best price to date. Today’s offer has only been bested once before when it sold for $8 less on Black Friday. If you’ve been struggling this winter to keep your home the perfect temperature battling the cold, Honeywell’s T9 thermostat brings some added smarts to lend a hand. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, there’s also an included room sensor for hyperlocal readings for automatically adjusting the temperature. Not to mention, automation and schedule support, as well as a built-in touchscreen display. Head below for more.

Skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $49 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat.

As for other ways to upgrade your setup, this morning saw a series of rare Level smart lock discounts go live. If you’ve been debating finally bringing some smart home perks to the front door, the start of 2022 is the perfect time now that these price cuts have arrived starting at $183.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat features:

Extend your thermostats reach beyond the hallway. Now, your thermostat can know the temperature in any room like your bedroom – to help make the room more comfortable for a great nights sleep. Control any room with Smart Room Sensors. When you add Smart Room Sensors to your system, you can prioritize living areas during the day and bedrooms at night. Comfort where you want it and when you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!