Take movie nights next level: VIZIO 5.1.4-Ch. Soundbar with Wireless Sub now $320 off

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $779.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, Regularly $1,100, this is $320 off the going rate, the second-lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, the deepest price drop since summer 2021, and the best we can find. If you’re looking for a premium sound system for the Super Bowl and movie nights all year long, this might very well be it. The 5.1.4-channel setup is highlighted by a wireless subwoofer and four up firing speakers with automatic rotation to “optimize your audio experience.” This setup also has built-in Chromecast for streaming from your favorite apps as well as HDMI connectivity and HDR pass through. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Now if a more basic 2.1-channel setup will suffice, this TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer will certainly be a much better option than any built-in speakers. It also sells for $99 shipped on Amazon and will save you a small fortune over today’s lead deal, leaving you even more cash to potentially upgrade your actual display.

Speaking of the home theater, we are also tracking thousands of dollars in savings on a wide range of 4K TV options right now from Sony, LG, Hisense, Amazon, and more. Everything is nearly organized right here for you with deals starting in the $285 range right up to more premium options at up to $2,000 off.

More on the VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar:

Feel every word, every moment, every emotion, elevated. The new VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X plus 18 total speakers with separate tweeters and dual woofers to breathe thrilling life into the latest movies, sports, gaming, and more. Revolutionary auto-rotating Adaptive Height Speakers blast sound off the ceiling, delivering completely immersive overhead surround sound. When rotated forward, these speakers provide a wider soundstage and clearer vocals to standard surround and stereo modes, particularly great for music.

