Sony’s AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Google TVs up to $602 off (Amazon low) + more from $285

While we are still tracking a massive $2,000 price drop on the A90J 83-inch Sony, Amazon is also now offering the Sony 77-inch BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,898 shipped. Regularly $3,500 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $2,900, today’s offer its up to $602 in savings and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the 65-inch model at $1,998, down from the regular $2,200 or so. An ideal option for upcoming sporting events, it is also “perfect for PlayStation 5” and other gaming setups with 120FPS and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 are joined by built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice control alongside direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. You’ll also find a pair of USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More 4K TV deals below. 

More 4K TV deals:

You’ll find even more over in our 4K TV deal hub, but if it’s the smart home displays you’re after, we also have a solid deal available on the Google Nest Hub Max. Now down below the Black Friday price tag, you can score one at $60 off the going rate and all of the details on that offer are right here

More on the Sony 77-inch BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV:

Enjoy premium OLED picture with contrast and color that feels deep, natural, and real. The revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously for a lifelike picture. Feel the action with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and experience a truly immersive sound that perfectly matches the picture on screen.

