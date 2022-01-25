Off-season Greenworks electric mower discounts start at $295 via Amazon

Amazon is currently offering some off-season Greenworks electric mower discounts headlined by the 48V 20-inch model at $365.49 shipped. Down from $430, this is not only marking the first notable discount since October at $65 off, but also a match of the all-time low at Amazon. Even if spring is a few months away still, taking advantage of today’s discount will have your lawn care routine ready to go green right out of the gate. Ditching gas and oil from the equation, you’re looking at a 20-inch cutting deck powered by 48V of power via its dual rechargeable batteries. There’s also a 4-in-1 system which can handle both mulching and side discharge, as well as leaf pickup and a Turbo button for extra power. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience, and you’ll find additional Greenworks electric mowers up for grabs down below.

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

