WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Portable SSD Game Drive drops to Amazon low at $115 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Portable External Solid-State Game Drive for $114.99 shipped. Regularly $170 at Best Buy and more like $150 at Amazon, this is at least $35 off the going rate and the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. The portable SSD is compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC setups with an up to 900MB/s speed rating to “help minimize long load screens” and the like. While it will work just fine for running PS4 titles, it’s better off as a portable storage system when it comes to high-end PS5 titles and the like. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy, you can get a closer look and more details on the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drives in our hands-on video review right here. Additional details below.

Unless you’re set on the sweet industrial-sort of design open the gaming focused model above, Samsung’s T7 portable SSD is even faster at 1050MB/s and sells fo the same price. Otherwise, take a look at the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD that’s now shipping for $99 shipped. It’s not quite as fast, but if it’s just for storage purposes, it might well do the trick for you.

We also just recently took a hands-on look at the up to 2000MB/s SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable model, but we also still have some great deals on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. These fabric-accented solid-state drives are a great option at 1,030MB/s from $70 shipped. Here are all of the details.

More on the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Portable SSD:

Expand your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console storage with this Western Digital WB_BLACK D30 game drive SSD. The 1TB capacity provides ample room for your gaming library. Featuring a 10 Gbps USB Type-C interface, this Western Digital WB_BLACK D30 game drive SSD supports quick data transfer, and read speeds of up to 900 MB/sec. ensure fast load times.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!