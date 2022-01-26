WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Portable SSD Game Drive drops to Amazon low at $115 (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonWD
Reg. $150 $115

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Portable External Solid-State Game Drive for $114.99 shipped. Regularly $170 at Best Buy and more like $150 at Amazon, this is at least $35 off the going rate and the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. The portable SSD is compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC setups  with an up to 900MB/s speed rating to “help minimize long load screens” and the like. While it will work just fine for running PS4 titles, it’s better off as a portable storage system when it comes to high-end PS5 titles and the like. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy, you can get a closer look and more details on the WD_BLACK D30 Game Drives in our hands-on video review right here. Additional details below. 

Unless you’re set on the sweet industrial-sort of design open the gaming focused model above, Samsung’s T7 portable SSD is even faster at 1050MB/s and sells fo the same price. Otherwise, take a look at the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD that’s now shipping for $99 shipped. It’s not quite as fast, but if it’s just for storage purposes, it might well do the trick for you. 

We also just recently took a hands-on look at the up to 2000MB/s SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable model, but we also still have some great deals on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. These fabric-accented solid-state drives are a great option at 1,030MB/s from $70 shipped. Here are all of the details

More on the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Portable SSD:

Expand your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console storage with this Western Digital WB_BLACK D30 game drive SSD. The 1TB capacity provides ample room for your gaming library. Featuring a 10 Gbps USB Type-C interface, this Western Digital WB_BLACK D30 game drive SSD supports quick data transfer, and read speeds of up to 900 MB/sec. ensure fast load times.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s T7 Touch ID Portable 1,050MB/s SSD hits...
SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Review:...
Seagate’s PS5-ready FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD sp...
Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs now 26% off...
SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD model...
Segway’s Ninebot Max Kickscooter includes a seat at $...
Kingston’s 500GB portable SSD with 2,000MB/s tran...
Alienware’s 12-core Ryzen 9/RX 6800XT ships with 32GB...
Load more...
Show More Comments