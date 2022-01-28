Score two 28-oz. BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottles at at under $6 a pop (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of 28-ounce BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottles for $11.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19 or so at Amazon, this is a new all-time low there on the 2-pack and the best price we can find. A single one starts at around $8 via Walmart right now. These shaker bottles are great for on-the-go protein drinks, each including a sort of metal wire whisk inside the help the process along. They are also some of the most popular options in the product category and make for notable workout companions all year round. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

If the 2-pack won’t do you any good, you can score a single one for around $8 right now, as we mentioned above. The per-bottle value isn’t nearly as good as the lead deal above, but it is still less cash out of pocket right now.

If you prefer to stick with the Contigo brand or a more traditional water bottle form factor, we are tracking several options from $8.50 alongside some tumblers and more in our previous roundup.

Just be sry to swing by our fitness tracker deal hub for some high-tech companion deals including this morning’s offer on the Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG monitoring at a new Amazon all-time low.

More on the BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottles:

Pack of two, 28-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 20 ounces) shaker cups for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker bottles

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and flip cap snaps securely shut to keep contents contained; loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

