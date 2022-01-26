Grab two 24-oz. Contigo Water Bottles for your gym kit down at $10 ea. + more from $8.50

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of 24-ounce Contigo Autospout  Water Bottles for $20.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 or more, this is nearly 20% off the going rate, within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for some water bottles for your gym kit, now’s a great time to score them while they are down at $10 a pop. The no-spill Autospout lid is joined by a sip cover to keep things clean alongside a lock button to ensure it doesn’t open accidentally. These 24-ounce water bottles also feature an integrated handle and angled straw mechanism “so you can sip every last drop.” Head below for more water bottle and Contigo deals. 

More water bottle and tumbler deals:

You’ll also want to swing by our fitness tracker deal hub for additional deals on workout companion tech. You’ll find a few major price drops on Garmin wearables as well as ongoing deals on the TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 smartwatches. Soon to receive Wear OS 3 support, you’ll find options starting from $160 shipped in our previous deal coverage right here

More on the Contigo Autospout Water Bottles:

  • NO LEAKS WITH AUTOSPOUT TECHNOLOGY: Spout pops up for easy drinking from the straw; seals with straw down for no spills
  • SIP CLEANER: Spout cover helps to protect the spout from dirt and grime
  • LOCK IT IN: Button lock ensures the spout doesn’t open accidentally
  • CARRY ON: Integrated handle makes it easier and more comfortable to pick up and go
  • EVERY LAST DROP: Angled straw fits securely into the lid so you can sip every last drop

