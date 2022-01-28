Bose Bluetooth speakers now starting from $89: SoundLink Color II and Micro (Up to 30% off)

After seeing some notable deals go live on the QuietComfort ANC Earbuds, Amazon is now offering up to 23% off Bose portable Bluetooth speakers. You can score the Bose SoundLink Color II for $99 shipped in black, white, or aqua blue. Regularly $129, this is $30 or 23% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find outside of the $89 refurbished model you can score direct from Bose (full warranty included). Alongside its 30-foot Bluetooth range, this speaker features up to 8-hours of listening time and the ability to pair a couple of them together. The “soft touch” silicone exterior also houses speakerphone functionality and that legendary Bose audio quality. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 customers at Best Buy where they are also marked down to $99. Additional details below.

If the Bose quality isn’t of interest here, check out the much more affordable Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $35 shipped on Amazon. This one provides a far longer wireless runtime at up to 24-hours and will save you a small fortune. It almost certainly won’t sound quite as good to most folks, but the savings might be a worthy trade off here.

Browse through the rest of today’s Bose speaker discounts via Amazon and then dive into our previous roundup of the brand’s headphone solutions. The Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds are on sale from $149 alongside some other sets starting from $105 and you can get a closer look in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Bose SoundLink Color II:

Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.

Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go

Voice prompts talk you through the Bluetooth pairing so it’s easier than ever or even quick-pair with NFC devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!