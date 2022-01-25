Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds on sale from $149 (Save $130), more starting at $105

Amazon is now offering the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $219 shipped in several styles. Down from $279, you’re looking at $60 in savings and the second-best price yet only beaten by Black Friday. Direct from Bose, you can save an extra $50 on a refurbished pair, which drops to $149 when code SAVE50 has been applied at checkout. As some of the most recent Bose true wireless releases, the QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling features in tow alongside up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, those extra $50 in savings apply to a wider selection of the brand’s audio products. Everything eligible is up for grabs on this landing page right here, including its popular Sleepbuds II, Frames smart glasses, and more from $105. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to lock-in the savings. The same full warranty on the featured offering applies here, too.

Speaking of alternates to the likes of Apple and Samsung, our guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 is certainly worth a look. Out of the 15 different earbuds we reviewed throughout last year, we’ve settled on five different models that stand out from the rest. Including brands like Anker, Marshall, and more, you’ll want to check out the top contenders right here.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds features:

Designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations, these compact, Bluetooth wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost. The result? A more compelling listening experience for your music, podcasts, videos, and calls.

