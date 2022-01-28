Smartphone Accessories: Air Vent Car Phone Mount $9 (40% off), more

UGT Company (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mongoora Air Vent Car Phone Mount for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Down from its normal going rate of $15, you’re saving 40% here and scoring one of the best prices that we’ve seen in months. Designed to mount to your vehicle’s air vent, this helps alleviate suction cup failure due to heat in the summer and having to attach plates to your dash. It’s also universal and supports most modem smartphones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and others. Plus, it features a 360-degree rotating base so you can easily aim it wherever is needed.

Easy single hand using. Put in and take out your device with one hand. It is the most handy and easy-using universal car phone holder on the market. The special locking clip that clings to the vent plate and the metal tightening thread and nut provide absolute fixation. Silicon finish surface of a car mount provides firm grip. The fully 360-degree rotation of a Mongoora cell phone car mount provide you with the best viewing angle. Vent phone holder ensures safe driving whether you are talking, navigating, listening to music or charging. Car phone holder to air vent extra securely so that car mount will not fall out. Easy car holder installation.

