Apple’s 2020 Intel 27-inch 5K iMac 512GB sees $839 refurb. discount, more from $640

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of previous- and latest-generation iMacs priced from $640 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our favorite is the 2020 27-inch 5K iMac 3.3GHz i5/8GB/512GB for $1,159.99. For comparison, this exact model originally retailed for $1,999 and goes for as much today at Best Buy as well as directly from Apple still. Today’s deal saves $839 from its normal going rate and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

While this is Apple’s latest iMac, you’ll find a notable lack of Apple Silicon here, as this model launched prior to Apple’s in-house processor hit the market. You’ll get the 10th Generation 3.3GHz i5 processor alongside AMD’s Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU, which is still plenty of power for most computing tasks. There’s a 27-inch Retina 5K display in tow as well as two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A, SD, and Gigabit Ethernet in tow. Plus, with a 1080p webcam and built-in Wi-Fi, this all-in-one desktop will be the perfect work solution for anywhere in your home. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Take a look at our hands-on review to take a closer look at what this iMac has to offer. Head on over to Woot for additional deals from $640, then jump below for more details.

While the 27-inch iMac has ample I/O, you’ll find that Satechi’s USB-C hub bolsters that even more. It uses a single USB-C port and then delivers USB-C, three USB-A, and even SD/microSD to the front of your computer. It clamps onto the bottom of your iMac, making all of this I/O super simple to access. This is something that every iMac owner should have as it honestly just makes the computer much easier to use. It’s just $50, making it a must to pick up with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Looking for the latest-and-greatest from Apple? Consider picking up Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac that’s on sale for $149 off. Down to $1,350 at Amazon, you’d normally pay $1,499 direct from Apple and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model.

More on Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac:

The 27-inch iMac now comes packed with the latest processors, faster memory, powerful graphics, and ultrafast SSD storage. And the gorgeous Retina 5K display is better than ever with True Tone technology and optional nano-texture glass. With macOS and all its built-in apps, the 27-inch iMac is the total creative package—powered up.

