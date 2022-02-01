Oakley x Sunglass Hut Collection offers exclusives that are ready for bright lights

Looking to update your shades for the new year? Oakley is partnering with Sunglass Hut for an exclusive sunglass collection designed for bright lights. Inside this collection there are three new exclusive styles, as well as over 200 Oakley shades to choose from for the whole family, and each of the collaboration sunglasses were designed to be casual as well as highly functional. Each one has a unique lens with a bold coloring that will make you standout from the field to Valentine’s Day date night, and every pair of sunglasses have a prizm performance lens that helps you to see clearly, which is great for sporting events. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more details about the exclusive Oakley x Sunglass Hut Collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide here.

“Devoted to making the best sunglasses on the planet by letting invention lead the way. With a passion to reinvent from scratch, Oakley sunglasses defy convention and set the standard for design, performance, and protection by wrapping innovation in art“, states Sunglass Hut

Oakley Sutro x Sunglass Hut

This entire collection was to celebrate Oakley’s 50th anniversary, and the three styles they chose are best-sellers year after year. One of the most notable styles from this collection is the Oakley Sutro x Sunglass Hut design that’s made with an exclusive color variation – the large frame was inspired by the daily life of urban cyclists, and it even has a durable wrap design to keep your eyes protected as well. The bold coloring will stand out during any event and it also has two logos on each side for a stylish look. You can find this style priced at $178 and it can be worn by both men or women alike.

Manorburn Sunglasses

One of the lightest frames in the collection is the Manorburn style. This frame adapts well to a variety of faces and the adjustable temples allow for ideal adjustment, and this style can also be worn by both men or women alike and are priced at $144.

Gibston Sunglass Hut exclusive

Looking to conquer the vintage look, the Oakley Gibston x Sunglass Hut features a 90’s appearance with a yellow lens. They’re also highly durable and and have a polarized lens that helps keep your eyes protected and see clearly as well – these sunglasses are priced at $174.

