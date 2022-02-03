MSI’s high-end MEG Z590 Unify 10/11th gen. Intel motherboard has Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE, more at $240

Amazon is offering the MSI MEG Z590 Unify Gaming Intel Motherboard for $239.99 shipped. This is $60 or more off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This motherboard offers quite a few high-end features for Intel’s 10th and 11th generation processors. On the memory side, you’ll find support for up to 5600MHz OC DDR4 and INTERSIL digital PWM with direct 8-phase 90A Smart Power Stages to “unleash the true power of your modules.” For I/O, this motherboard is anything but lacking. You’ll find eight USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two more USB 2.0 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and C, HDMI out, 2.5GbE, and Wi-Fi 6E. Of course, two PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots are also in tow alongside plenty of SATA ports. Head below for more.

Of course, you don’t need to spend almost $250 to get a solid motherboard. The ASUS Prime Z590M-PLUS comes in at just $160 on Amazon. It’s still the Z590 platform which means you’ll find a solid power setup and overclocking options while keeping $80 extra in your pocket. Also keep in mind the ASUS Prime Z590M-PLUS lacks quite a few of the ports that the MSI model above has, and there’s no onboard Wi-Fi 6E either.

Now that you have a high-end motherboard that offers PCIe 4.0 compatibility, be sure that you have an NVMe SSD that’s up to the task. Western Digital’s just-released WD_BLACK SN770 was launched yesterday and moves data at over 5GB/s, which is pretty crazy with a starting price of $59.

More on the MSI MEG Z590 Unify Motherboard:

  • Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core/Pentium/Celeron processors for LGA 1200 Socket
  • Extreme Power Design: INTERSIL digital PWM, direct 8 phases with 90A Smart Power Stage and Titanium Choke III unleash the true power of your processors.
  • Outstanding Cooling Solution: Frozr Heatsink, VRM Heat-pipe, Aluminum Cover and M.2 Shield Frozr ensure the extreme performance with low temp.

