Sierra’s Smart Wi-Fi Alexa Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser drops 36% to $25.50 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Care Daily (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser in two colorways for $25.56 shipped. Regularly $40 these days, this is 36% off the going rate, about $9 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This one provides “intelligent aromatherapy” with a companion app that controls the LED light color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling options, and more. However, you can also use it with voice commands via compatible Alexa and Google Home gear alongside its 400ml water tank that supports up to 12 straight hours of continuous mist. Unlike heat-based solutions, it uses 360-degree “ultra sonic frequencies that instantly vaporize water and oil molecules into the air.” More details below.

If you’re looking to bring some essentials oils home with your new smart diffuser, something like the Pure Aroma 6-pack at $10 Prime shipped is a popular option. It includes eucalyptus, lavender, lemon grass, orange, peppermint, and tea tree to give you a head start on your aromatherapy treatment.

Speaking of air quality and the like, we are stil tracking some great deals on the HomeKit-ready Eve Room Monitor down at $70 shipped. This is a new all-time low on this model and a great time to introduce one to your smart home while the price is right. You can get all of the details on this deal and more in our previous coverage, just be sure to swing by our smart home hub for additional offers.

More on the Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser:

Intelligent Aromatherapy – A great addition to your smart home that is powered intelligently and wifi compatible. Use it like a normal diffuser or download the companion app to control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling and more directly from your phone. Our smart diffuser is also Alexa and Google Home compatible and can be used with echo/tap/dot to control simply by using your voice. A large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist.

UltraSonic Vaporizer – Our smart diffuser works by creating 360° ultra sonic frequencies that instantly vaporize water and oil molecules into the air. The result is a much healthier alternative than older style heat diffusers that can damage essential oils during the diffusion process.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!