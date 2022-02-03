Today only, save $69 on Apple’s recently-refreshed AirPods Pro with MagSafe case

If you missed the AirPods Pro offer from last month, Woot today is giving you another chance to lock-in Apple’s latest without paying full price. Through the end of today, you can score the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally fetching $249, this is matching our previous offer from January at $69 off.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Make out for less by going with the new 3rd Genderation AirPods instead. Having launched earlier this fall, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a more affordable $170 price tag.

On the oposite end of the spectrum, we’re still tracking $100 discounts across the higher-end AirPods Max. Delivering some of the best prices yet across all five styles, you can finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones at a more affordable $449 price tag.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

