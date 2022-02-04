Amazon has leather wallets, card carriers, and belts from just $10 today (Up to 65% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Access Denied (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 60% off leather wallets and belts. One standout is the Access Denied Genuine Leather Card Holder Wallet for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17 and available multiple colorways, this is 29% off the going rate and the best price we can find. We have only seen it go less once at $11. This is a super-slim card carrier-style wallet with four slots, an ID window, and a small cash compartment. It also features RFID blocking tech and will work as either a front or back pocket solution. Head below for loads more wallets and belt deals from $10

Amazon Access Denied leather wallet and belt sale: 

We are also still tracking a new Amazon low on the unique magnetic Bellroy Flip Case wallet, just be sure to check out the new CASETiFY x Peanuts collection. Alongside a host of themed cases, you’ll also find some iPhone-mounted MagSafe wallet options featuring unique designs from the iconic show. Everything can be found right here

More on the Access Denied Genuine Leather Card Holder Wallet:

  • Our ultra thin crazyhorse brown wallet is handmade with the finest quality leather that is extremely soft, smooth, and comfortable to touch. Its durability gives you the confidence for a long lasting wallet.
  • Our wallets come wrapped in a gorgeous gift box making it the best choice for Christmas, Hanukkah, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Corporate Gifts, Groomsmen, Brides and all other special occasions.
  • Our minimalist wallet offers a slim and compact design. It contains 4 Card Slots, 1 ID Window, and a cash compartment. Its thin design allows you to use it as a front pocket wallet or back pocket wallet.

