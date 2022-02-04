ASUS ZenBook 13 with OLED display and Ryzen 7 CPU falls to Amazon low at $680 ($150 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED Laptop with Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB for $679.99 shipped. This saves $150 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. With a 13.3-inch 400-nit 1080p OLED display, this laptop is perfect for both watching and creating content. There’s the Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core processor alongside 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage in tow as well. The built-in IR camera offers facial recognition for Windows Hello and the trackpad even offers a built-in number pad since there’s no room for it next to the keyboard. For connectivity, you’ll find HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Type-C and A, WI-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and microSD support. Head below for more.

Update 2/4 @ 3:39 PM: Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the 128GB Microsoft Surface Go 2 Tablet for $399.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Down from $550, today’s deal saves you $150 and marks a return to the same discount we saw at Black Friday. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage

Not ready to drop $680 on a laptop? Consider instead picking up the Lenovo Ideapad S330 for $200 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t run Windows 10 and you won’t get a Ryzen 7 processor or OLED display here. But, Chrome OS is great for lightweight tasks like browsing the web, checking Facebook, watching YouTube, or taking notes in class.

Do you own an iPad? Well, right now you can make it more versatile by picking up the second generation Apple Pencil that’s on sale for the first time this year at $111. It pairs wirelessly with your iPad and charges without being plugged in thanks to the built-in Qi coil. On top of that, you’ll find that it’s compatible with the latest iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

More on the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED Laptop:

13.3 inch OLED 400nits Full HD (1920 x 1080) Wide View 4-way NanoEdge bezel display

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor (Up to 4.3GHz, 8 cores, 8M Cache) with AMD Radeon Graphics

Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Built-in IR camera for facial recognition sign in with Windows Hello

