LG’s popular 65-inch C1 4K OLED TV packs HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more at $547 off

Through the end of today, Woot is offering the LG 2021 C1 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $1,649.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Delivering a new all-time low, this is down from the $2,197 going rate while also beating our previous mention for the Amazon low by $147. As one of LG’s latest TVs, you’re looking at the headlining inclusion of an OLED panel which comes backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on all of the Super Bowl-ready home theater specs on the lead deal would be dropping down to a smaller size of the LG C1 lineup. Both the 55- and 48-inch models sell for less than the lead deal, and offer some added value for anyone who has a more modest setup in the family room or basement. You’ll still be benefiting from the OLED technology noted above as well as the 120Hz refresh rate and PS5-ready HDMI 2.1 input.

Or if it’s just for the guest room, you can currently bring home VIZIO’s V-Series 4K TVs on sale right now, too. Today saw the 55-inch model go on sale for $398, which is joined by the 50-inch model below $300. Both offerings include 4K panels, HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2, not to mention more affordable price points, too.

LG 48-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

