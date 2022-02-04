Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor falls to $220 (Save $60)

Amazon now offers the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor (2021) for $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $280, today’s offer is matching the second-best price to date at $60 off. This is also the lowest since Black Friday, where it went for $20 less. As one of the latest additions to the Samsung M series monitor lineup, its recent release arrives with all of the same smart functionality as before but in a new white finish. Everything is centered around a 27-inch 1080p panel which pairs with built-in streaming media access, AirPlay 2, and more. Onboard Bluetooth lets you pair a mouse and keyboard right to the M5 monitor, and a pair of dual HDMI ports round out the package for hooking up your own devices.

If you can live without the sleek white design or all those built-in smart features, going with a more basic monitor lets you make out for less. This 27-inch ASUS offering arrives with the same 1080p resolution and frameless design at $169. And while you’d be saving $51 off the price of the lead deal, I think it speaks to just how good of a value Samsung’s offering is as an all-in-one workstation upgrade.

Whether you plan on upgrading to Samsung’s monitor or just want to stick with the one you have, a notable way to refresh your workstation is with SMPL HOME’s sleek wooden stand. This monitor riser comes in one of three styles and will surely tidy up your setup. Best of all, our exclusive discount drops pricing down to $92.

Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor features:

Complement any space. The super slim monitor depth and 2.5mm metal stand seamlessly blends into any setup, minimizing desk footprint and maximizing workspace for creativity and comfort. The borderless, clean white design also provides a sleek, understated style to improve any interior setting. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop. The remote control and built-in speakers simplify your chill time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!