Amazon Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy from $5: Lindt gift boxes, Ferrero Rocher, more

Amazon is now offering a range of Valentine’s Day treats from Ferraro Rocher, Lindt, Kinder, and more for that special someone from $5. You can score the Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolate Gift Box for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $16 range, this is more than 20% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last two years, just in time for Valentine’s Day. However, we are also tracking a host of other options in the chocolate and candy department to supplement your gift this year, the best of which is on display down below from $5.

Amazon Valentine’s Day treats sale:

***Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages below to redeem the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid regular deliveries.

You’ll also find more Valentine’s Day gifts and collections on tap right here. But if you’re looking for a memorable conversation starter this year, the must-see 9-pound Toblerone bar is still at the Amazon low for this month’s festivities. Get all of the details on this behemoth right here.

More on the Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Chocolate Gift Box:

Contains 1 – 5.1 ounce box of assorted chocolates.

Lindt delivers a unique chocolate experience with a distinctly smooth and rich, gourmet taste

Lindt chocolate embodies the passion and expert craftsmanship of its Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers

When you break its chocolate shell, LINDOR starts to melt and so will you

Made with premium ingredients from world-renowned regions; Great for holiday sharing and gifting

