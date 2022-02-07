ASUS Chromebook CM3 sports a detachable keyboard at $326

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
Reg. $370 $326

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook CM3 for $325.88 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $370, today’s offer amounts to only the fourth notable discount since launching last fall at $44 off. This also marks the best price we’ve seen in almost 2 months. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscren display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As far as more premium Chrome OS experiences go, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 still. Arriving as one of the latest releases from the brand, you’re looking at fitting features like a Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and a 13.5-inch 2K display, all at $200 off.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

PDP’s Xbox and PlayStation LVL30 gaming headset n...
Chefman’s Electric Burr Coffee Mill brings fresh ...
Score Acer’s Chromebook 311 with 11.6-inch HD dis...
Samsung’s new white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor fall...
ASUS ZenBook 13 with OLED display and Ryzen 7 CPU falls...
Bissell’s BARKBATH cleans the dogs and the carpet...
Amazon Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy from $...
J.Crew takes up to 50% off weekend-ready styles + extra...
Load more...
Show More Comments