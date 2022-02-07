ASUS Chromebook CM3 sports a detachable keyboard at $326

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook CM3 for $325.88 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $370, today’s offer amounts to only the fourth notable discount since launching last fall at $44 off. This also marks the best price we’ve seen in almost 2 months. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscren display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As far as more premium Chrome OS experiences go, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 still. Arriving as one of the latest releases from the brand, you’re looking at fitting features like a Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and a 13.5-inch 2K display, all at $200 off.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!