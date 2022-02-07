Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: 911 Operator, True Skate, Juice Watch, more

Monday morning has arrived and with it, a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals. Over the weekend we spotted a slew of official Apple Watch bands with rare discounts, but we now also have its latest M1 Mac mini down to the best price in months at $149 off as well as the new MagSafe Leather Wallet at $48. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like 911 Operator, True Skate, Neo Monsters, Juice Watch, Swim Out, and more. Jump below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tallowmere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Snowmobile Trails – New York: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hexio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Libre Office: Document reader: $2 (Reg. $5)

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

