Let the kids play hover soccer inside this winter for $15 (Save 50%)

BeCreativeStore (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Hover Soccer Balls for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to cash in on the 50% discount. For comparison, it normally goes for $30 at Amazon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. This unique game is great for kids who can’t wait to get back outside, but are stuck indoors due to winter weather right now. The hover balls have a soft foam bumpers for added safety and they move on cushions of air for smooth gliding across most hard floors. Head below for more.

Get ready for warm weather and save some cash when opting for Wilson’s traditional soccer ball for $13 at Amazon. While you likely won’t want the kids using this soccer ball indoors, this is perfect to get the young ones outdoors once the weather starts to warm up.

If it’s more family time you’re after, consider picking up a new board game to play this weekend. Right now Scrabble, Operation, Monopoly, and more are on sale from $7. There’s up to 30% in savings available here and now’s a great time to bolster your board game collection before spring and summer vacations.

More on Hover Soccer:

Indoor Fun: Perfect for kids, teens, and adults, this hover soccer ball can turn a humdrum day around the home into time well spent with family and friends.

Safety First: These hover balls have soft foam bumpers playing defense to protect internal components, furniture, and little feet on the move.

Easy Glide: The outdoor and indoor soccer ball hovers on a cushion of air for smooth gliding on hardwood, tile, asphalt, and short carpets.

