Upgrade game night: Scrabble, Operation, Monopoly, Ouija, more from $7 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of family board games, Play-Doh, and more for the kids. One standout among the many is the Scrabble Deluxe Edition Game for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or more Amazon, this one fetches $42 at Walmart right now and is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. This classic belongs in just about everyone’s game collection and is just as fun with the family as it is with a glass of wine and some friends. The deluxe edition features a wheeled game board that turns to each player alongside a non-slip grid to keep the tiles in place and the usual tile racks with a plush drawstring bag. Head below for more from $7.

Amazon board game and toy sale:

Prefer to stick with the video games? Nintendo has a wide-ranging Valentine’s Day eShop sale right now filled with titles for you and the family starting from just $4. Just be suer to swing by our latest console game roundup for additional offers across all platforms as well.

More on the Scrabble Deluxe Edition Game:

It’s the classic game of Scrabble with Deluxe features! You can take your game to the next level with this Deluxe Edition game. The wheeled gameboard turns so nobody has to read the board upside down, and its non-slip grid keeps the tiles in place. When the game is over, you can store it in the handy carry case! Get ready to word up with Deluxe Edition Scrabble!

