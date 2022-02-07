Pair your Apple Watch with this leather band at just $7.50 (Save 33%)

If all of the official Apple Watch band discounts from the weekend are a bit out of your price range, Marge Plus via Amazon is offering up a more affordable way to refresh the look of your wearable. Right now, its Leather Apple Watch Band is down to $7.43 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, you’re looking at the best price in well over a year at 33% off. Compatible with 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models, this leather band is a great way to class up your look from the silicone style that was likely bundled with your wearable out of the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But then don’t forget to check out all of the official Apple Watch band discounts we’re still tracking. These are certainly on the pricier side compared to many of the third-party offerings out there, but the in-house quality will definitely make these worth considering. Starting at $40, there’s everything from the standard sport bands in various colors to Link Bracelets, Milanese Loops, and more all right here.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

