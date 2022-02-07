Fix a mini Swiss+Tech 7-in-1 multi-tool with flashlight to your key ring for $8 (Reg. $14+)

Amazon is now offering the Swiss+Tech ST60300 Silver 7-in-1 Key Ring Multi-tool for $8.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently int he $12.50 range via eBay Daily Deals, this one has sold for just under $14 over the last year and is now at the best price we have tracked from Amazon in over 12 months. A handy mini keychain-mounted multi-tool, it delivers a Phillips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, bottle opener, knife, and awl that snaps right into place for your EDC setup. It also hides a nice little LED flashlight that runs on included batteries. The “built-in flashlight with a soft-squeeze on/off button and an ultra-bright, 100,000+ hour LED lights your work” area. More details below.

While today’s lead offering is already one of the more affordable options of the type, it might be worth taking a look at the Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain Multi-tool. It is currently selling for just under $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and also packs eight tools but with a carabiner clip-style design. There’s no flashlight tucked away on this model, but it does provide a slew of tools otherwise and for even less than today’s headliner deal.

Our tools guide is filled with even more DIY-ready kits to help you with at-home repairs and upgrades. Just be sure to scope out this novel wallet solution from Raptic. Not only does it house an Apple AirTag, but it also ships with a snap-on multi-tool similar to the Nite Ize DoohicKey above. Get a closer look in our coverage right here.

More on the Swiss+Tech Silver 7-in-1 Key Ring Multi-tool:

Unlike all other multi-function tools, many Swiss+Tech tools have a patented, quick-release, integrated locking system that attaches to any key ring, thereby eliminating the need for an additional ring or belt holster. These innovative, high-quality, light-weight products fulfill a common need–having the tools you need when you need them. They make a great gift. The Key Ring Multi-Tool 7-in-1 offers a range of handy tools on your key chain that are with you when you need them including an LED flashlight, Phillips screwdriver, knife, awl, bottle opener, flat screwdriver and key ring.

