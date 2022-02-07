Yeedi’s Wi-Fi robot vacuum maps your home for efficient cleaning at $220, more from $114

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yeedi (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robot vacuums priced from $114 shipped once you clip the on-page coupons. Our favorite is the 3000Pa Wi-Fi Mapping Robot Vacuum at $219.99. Down from $300, today’s deal saves nearly 27% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon, outside of a drop to $210 around the holidays. This robot vacuum features an impressive 3000Pa of suction power which pairs well with the side brush and floating roller to help get dirt out of all corners of your home. There’s also a sensor to know when it’s over carpet and automatically increase the suction power to clean deeper. This robot vacuum features home mapping technology as well to know exactly where it is and clean specific rooms methodically. Plus, it can run for up to 110 minutes on a single charge and then return to its base to power up before continuing if needed. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt for the Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner instead. There’s no Wi-FI, mapping, or 3000Pa of suction here, but the $85 price point makes up for the feature loss. Cleaning time on a single charge ranges from 60 to 90 minutes depending on if you’re vacuuming or also mopping, but if the trade-offs are worth the cost savings, it’s still a solid option all around.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, consider picking up an Echo to leverage its voice control abilities. RIght now, Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays are seeing their first discounts since Black Friday with prices starting at just $20. There’s plenty on sale to browse through, so we have a handy roundup post to help you find the best way to save.

More on the Yeedi Smart Robot Vacuum:

3000Pa suction plus a side brush and a floating rolling brush loosen, sweep and suck up dirt from all surfaces and corners. Perfect for carpet and hard floor vacuuming.

With an advanced sonic carpet sensor, yeedi will automatically increase its suction power to the max when on a carpet to grab dirt you didn’t notice before.

Advanced visual mapping and floor tracking sensor empower yeedi to map your floor faster and clean in neat rows. No more random bumping or missing spots.

