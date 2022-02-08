Apple launches $5 Valentine’s Day sale alongside latest $1 HD rental

Starting out yet another week, Apple is back with a new collection of discounted movies via iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a collection of pre-Valentine’s Day price drops at $5 each including classic romantic comedies, as well as bromances and galentines flicks. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Valentine’s Day sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that throw the protagonist into intense situations, all at $5 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. 

Alongside some of the rom coms on sale, Apple is also rolling out another collection of movie discounts. Starting at $5, you’ll find a series of bromance and galentine films including classics and more recent favorites. Check out some of our top picks below.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Titane. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon.

