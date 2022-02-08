Get a FREE $10 Best Buy credit when you buy a $100 Apple gift card

Best Buy is offering a $100 Apple App Store Gift Card with a FREE $10 Best Buy Gift Card. This deal is available for both digital and physical variants with either free shipping or email delivery, with the total price being $100 for the pair. It’s not often that you can get discounted Apple credit, and today’s deal marks the second-best deal that we normally find for such sales. If you’re looking for ways to save on Apple Music, TV+, or your favorite apps from our daily roundups, this is the best way to do just that. Plus, the extra $10 Best Buy credit can be applied toward a future purchase of Apple gear from our dedicated guide that we’re constantly keeping updated with the best deals from around the web. Head below for additional information.

Speaking of apps and games, you won’t want to miss today’s roundup. There, you’ll find sales on Grapic: Ig Story Art & Make, Paths of Atlantis, Theine, and much more for your Mac, iPad, or iPhone. Of course, we have a dedicated apps and games guide to keep you updated with the best ways to save on digital software for your various devices as well.

For other Apple discounts, you’ll want to swing by this page. There, you’ll find a slew of iTunes sales going on right now to bolster your digital library with both new and old movies alike. After checking that deal out, there’s plenty more to explore, including AirPods 3 at $150 and $249 off the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro.

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only.

