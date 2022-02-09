Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook sees first discount to $399 (Save $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook for $399 shipped. You’ll also find the same price direct from Best Buy. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer is marking the first notable discount since launching last fall with $100 in savings attached. Lenovo’s latest Chromebook sets itself apart from other models on the market with a hybrid design that’s centered around a detachable keyboard. The main device packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Arriving with much of the same hybrid design as noted above, the ASUS Chromebook CM3 packs a more affordable price tag for those looking to make out for less. Currently on sale for $326, this ongoing offer discounts the OLED display found above for a more modest 10.5-inch screen.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

