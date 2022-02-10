Amazon’s latest eero 6 Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off from $183

Amazon is now discounting a selection of its eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems when code EERO has been applied at checkout. Our top pick is the 2-node package at $319.20 shipped. While we’ve seen this one sell for $299 in the past, today’s offer is the lowest in months at nearly $80 off the usual $399 price tag. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the latest eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

Over on the Ubiquiti side of things, we also just saw the brand launch its newest Wi-Fi 6 access points. The new Pro offerings arrive with even more capable feature sets than we’ve seen in the past from its 802.11ax offerings, sporting 5.3Gb/s speeds and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the recent releases and how they fit into the existing UniFi lineup.

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

