Amazon’s latest eero 6 Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off from $183

Amazon is now discounting a selection of its eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems when code EERO has been applied at checkout. Our top pick is the 2-node package at $319.20 shipped. While we’ve seen this one sell for $299 in the past, today’s offer is the lowest in months at nearly $80 off the usual $399 price tag. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the latest eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

All eero Pro 6 systems on sale:

Over on the Ubiquiti side of things, we also just saw the brand launch its newest Wi-Fi 6 access points. The new Pro offerings arrive with even more capable feature sets than we’ve seen in the past from its 802.11ax offerings, sporting 5.3Gb/s speeds and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the recent releases and how they fit into the existing UniFi lineup.

Amazon eero Pro 6 features:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

