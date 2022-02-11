Satechi Valentine’s Day sale takes 20% off MagSafe charging stations and more from $24

Not to be outdone by all of the other accessory makers getting in on the Valentine’s Day savings, Satechi today is launching a new sale. This time around, applying code VDAY20 at checkout will take 20% off its entire collection of wireless chargers with free shipping in orders over $40. Our top pick is the new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $96. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date at $24 off. This has only been beaten by the Black Friday offer back in November, too. Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, and you’ll find even more highlights from the sale down below.

Much like the lead deal, the 20% in savings carries over to Satechi’s other collection of wireless chargers. Designed for everything from the latest iPhone 13 handsets to Apple Watch and more, you can check out everything here or peruse our top picks below.

As far as other notable Valentine’s Day sales go, Zagg’s ongoing price cuts are offering a rare chance to save on all-new chargers at 25% off. Plus, both Belkin and Twelve South are getting in on the discounts, too.

Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.

