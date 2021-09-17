Casely unveils wild new TikTok-worthy iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, now 30% off with our code

Casely — an Apple accessory brand featuring TikTok-worthy prints and wild designs — has been featured around these parts a number of times and now it’s time for some deals on its brand new iPhone 13 cases. The Casely iPhone 13 case lineup offers up a giant collection of crazy patterns, prints, textures, and designs spread across the brand’s Bold + MagSafe Case at $40 shipped. However, using our exclusive discount code will knock the price down to just $28 shipped. Head below for more details and our exclusive Casely iPhone 13 case discount code.
Casely iPhone 13 Bold + MagSafe Case case:
Over on the official site, you’ll find a sizable collection of designs for the new Casely iPhone 13 Bold + MagSafe case including everything from leopard and smiley faces, to artistic landscapes, marble patterns, flowers, plaid, enchanted forests, and much more. Regularly $40, using our exclusive 9to5Mac30 code will knock the price down to $28 with free shipping:
- Casely Bold + MagSafe Case from $28 (Reg. $40)
Featuring two layers of sturdy polycarbonate backing, TPU sides, as well as 12mm raised edges, the [Casely iPhone 13 Bold + MagSafe Cases] features ideal screen protection and shock absorption capabilities. The limited-edition teal blue seaglass phone case bejeweled with a blue and teal marble finish and textured with a seaglass appearance makes it an elegant choice for any phone case enthusiast.
You can get a closer look at what to expect from our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Casely iPhone 12 Bold Ultra Protection model right here. You might also want to take a closer look at the Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains while you’re at it as well.
Then browse through more of our ongoing accessory coverage below:
- Survivor’s eco-conscious, all-terrain ready iPhone 13 cases arrive with military protection
- LifeProof’s environmentally-conscious cases now live with MagSafe, more from $40
- Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more
- CASETiFY debuts new collection of recycled iPhone 13 cases
- ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini covers, more now up to 35% off from $8
- Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather BookBook case
- Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leather iPhone 13 cases
- New Caseology cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50
- Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 cases with three new styles
- Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!