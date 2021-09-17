Casely unveils wild new TikTok-worthy iPhone 13 MagSafe cases, now 30% off with our code

Casely — an Apple accessory brand featuring TikTok-worthy prints and wild designs — has been featured around these parts a number of times and now it’s time for some deals on its brand new iPhone 13 cases. The Casely iPhone 13 case lineup offers up a giant collection of crazy patterns, prints, textures, and designs spread across the brand’s Bold + MagSafe Case at $40 shipped. However, using our exclusive discount code will knock the price down to just $28 shipped. Head below for more details and our exclusive Casely iPhone 13 case discount code.

Casely iPhone 13 Bold + MagSafe Case case:

Over on the official site, you’ll find a sizable collection of designs for the new Casely iPhone 13 Bold + MagSafe case including everything from leopard and smiley faces, to artistic landscapes, marble patterns, flowers, plaid, enchanted forests, and much more. Regularly $40, using our exclusive 9to5Mac30 code will knock the price down to $28 with free shipping:

Casely Bold + MagSafe Case from $28 (Reg. $40)

Featuring two layers of sturdy polycarbonate backing, TPU sides, as well as 12mm raised edges, the [Casely iPhone 13 Bold + MagSafe Cases] features ideal screen protection and shock absorption capabilities. The limited-edition teal blue seaglass phone case bejeweled with a blue and teal marble finish and textured with a seaglass appearance makes it an elegant choice for any phone case enthusiast.

You can get a closer look at what to expect from our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Casely iPhone 12 Bold Ultra Protection model right here. You might also want to take a closer look at the Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains while you’re at it as well.

Then browse through more of our ongoing accessory coverage below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!