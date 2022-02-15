Philips’ Fidelio L3 Pro+ over-ear Bluetooth ANC headphones fall to $180 (New low)

Focus Camera via Amazon is offering the Philips Fidelio L3 Pro+ Over-Ear Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $179.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon on. Down from its $220 or more normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention in October by an additional $40 and is $10 below its Black Friday price, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset uses 40mm drivers to deliver a “natural, perfectly-balanced” sound with “tight bass, smooth, rounded midrange, and high frequencies that sparkle with detail.” On top of that, hybrid active noise cancellation help filter out unwanted sounds and letting you focus on what’s in front of you and not be distraction. The Fidelio L3 also features an awareness mode so you can hear what’s going on in the world. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Tribit Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $50. You’ll find that these headphones still feature active noise cancellation, but don’t use nearly the same drivers or offer an awareness mode quite like Philips does above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget and need to focus when working at a coffee shop, these headphones are a great alternative.

Don’t forget that Audio-Technica launched a pair of ATH spatial audio earbuds. These new earbuds, dubbed ATH-CKS50TW, aim to deliver spatial audio and best-in-class battery life, claiming to last up to 50 hours before it’s time to recharge.

More on the Philips Fidelio L3 ANC Wireless Headphones:

Fidelio L3 combines precise audio engineering and leading edge tech to deliver superior sound quality. 40mm drivers make for natural, perfectly balanced notes—tight bass, smooth, rounded midrange and high frequencies that sparkle with detail. Two mics in each ear cup filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness mode is there to bring the outside world back to you when needed.

