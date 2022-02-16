Android app deals of the day: Spirit, Earthlings Beware!, Lucid Dream Adventure 2, more

Wednesday’s best Android app deals are now organized for you below. All of those join the first price drop on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 as well as the Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE and the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Wear OS Smartwatch. Our app collection features deals on titles like Spirit, Earthlings Beware!, Lucid Dream Adventure 2, Rush Rally Origins, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 going on sale for the very first time at up to $50 off alongside even more Samsung offers right here. We also now have new price drops on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE model as well as the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Wear OS Smartwatch. On the accessory side of things we have the Android-ready Upright Posture Go S, the Vista 2 ANC Sport Earbuds from Jaybrid, and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, BioShock Collection $10, Crysis remaster, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Spirit:

Guide Spirit against many different enemy types, and distort space to force them into another dimension. Features a fluid, easy to play yet hard to master control system. Relative movement allows you to keep your finger out of the way of the action. Combine links and combos to build up huge scores. Fight your way through increasingly challenging waves, uniquely generated for each game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!