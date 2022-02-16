Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack JSAUX 60W USB-C to USB-C Cables $9 (Reg. $11), more

JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of JSAUX 60W USB-C to USB-C Cables for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally pay $11 for this 2-pack and today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in nearly a year. These USB-C cables are able to deliver up to 60W of power to your devices with compatible chargers. Designed to work with Apple’s latest iPad mini, Air, and Pro, as well as the MacBook Air and Pro, these cords will also function with the latest Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and some Windows laptops.

This is the USB-C to USB-C 2.0 cable not the USB-C to USB-A cable, which means it has the same USB-C plug on the both ends, so you need a USB-C wall charger to charge your device. Output power up to 20V 3A, which is ensured by high-speed safe charging, and the USB 2.0 supports data transfer speed can reach 40~60MB/S (480Mbps). NOTE: This product DO NOT support video output.

This USB C to USB C cable has electronic safety certifications that comply with appropriate standards, you have no need to worry about this cable quality at all. Upgraded 3D aluminum connector and exclusive laser welding technology, which can ensure the metal part won’t break.