Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, BioShock Collection $10, Crysis remaster, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now launched a notable Planet of the Discounts Sale with loads of solid deals including Cuphead at $14.99. Now joining Amazon’s ongoing PlayStation sale, you’ll find a massive collection of digital titles marked down courtesy of PSN including 25% off the brilliant Cuphead boss rush platformer. Readying for the first episode of the official Cuphead Show on Netflix later this week, you now have a chance to scoop up a copy of the game the show is based on with a solid discount. For those unfamiliar here, Cuphead is a gorgeous platforming experience inspired by cartoons of the 1930s. It features single player action as well as local co-op with Mugman as “you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil.” Head below for more including BioShock: The Collection, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Untitled Goose Game, The Nioh Collection, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox$14 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alien: Isolation eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
