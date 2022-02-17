Ultraloq UL3 smart lock has a fingerprint reader, PIN, more at $121 (Open-box, Orig. $179)

Woot is offering the Ultraloq UL3 Bluetooth Touchscreen Smart Lock with fingerprint reader for $121.24 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, it originally launched at $179, goes for $140 at Amazon these days, and this discount marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This 5-in-1 smart lock offers quite a few ways to get into your front door. You’ll be able to enter with a fingerprint, code, knock/shake, regular key, or smartphone/voice control. The DIY installation replaces your existing lever or knob with a single keyhole in order to secure your home. You’ll find that the UL3 is really designed for doors with only a single lock already, as there’s no deadbolt support here. Head below for more.

If you need a smart deadbolt, consider instead the August Smart Lock + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge which is on sale for $119.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. This is down from its normal $150 going rate at Amazon, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. While the August Smart Lock doesn’t support PIN access or fingerprint unlocking, it does use a more secure deadbolt to latch into the door frame unlike today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about the discounts that we found on Eve HomeKit and Thread smart home gear. With up to 27% in savings, pricing starts as low as $58 in our roundup. For other ways to upgrade your smart home, swing by our dedicated guide which is constantly being updated with the best discounts from around the web.

More on the Ultraloq UL3 Bluetooth Touchscreen Smart Lock:

World’s most versatile smart door lever with 5-in-1 keyless entry including fingerprint, code, Knock / Shake to Open, mechanical key and smartphone control. Unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. WiFi Bridge (sold separately) is required for remote access.

