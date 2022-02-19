T-fal’s deep fryer has an EZ clean oil filtration system built-in at $99, more cookware from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of T-fal deep fryers and cookware priced from $32 shipped. Our favorite discount here is the Deep Fryer at $99. For comparison, it normally goes for $148 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since the holidays when it hit $73. This deep fryer uses a 1700W heater and has a 3.5L oil capacity to hold up to 2.65 pounds of food at a single time. If you’re tired of losing oil after every frying session, this fryer gets rid of that with its patented oil filtration system. Once you’re done cooking, just flip the switch and it’ll filter the oil into a container under the machine to prep it for the next use. Check out the rest of the deals at Amazon and then head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 3-pack of strainer laidels for $11 once you clip the on-page coupon. This gives you three different strainer laidels to choose from depending on what you need for each specific frying session.

Don’t forget that the BELLA stainless steel 7-egg cooker is currently on sale for just $14 from its normal going rate of $25. That undercuts the price of plastic alternatives and allows you to easily cook hard boiled eggs in the morning without having to actually boil the eggs. Plus, you can swing by our home goods guide for other ways to save on kitchen upgrades.

More on the T-fal Deep Fryer:

Powerful 1700 watt deep fryer with 3.5 liter oil capacity and 2.65 pound food capacity to offer friends and family all their favorite fried food

With 2 position basket for cooking and draining food; Handles for easy transportation and storage

EZ Clean oil filtration system for convenient deep frying, cost savings, and simple oil storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!